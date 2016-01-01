See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Karin Kerk, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Karin Kerk, MD

Dr. Karin Kerk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Dr. Kerk works at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kerk's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
    401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 (707) 571-3704

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
About Dr. Karin Kerk, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1871817536
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kerk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Kerk works at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kerk's profile.

Dr. Kerk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

