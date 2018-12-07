See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Karin Linthicum, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Karin Linthicum, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Linthicum works at Central Dermatology Center, PA in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dermatology Center â€“ Raleigh
    1212 Cedarhurst Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-2735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Acne
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2018
    Dr. Linthicum is wonderful!
    Debbie in Raleigh, NC — Dec 07, 2018
    About Dr. Karin Linthicum, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760550164
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linthicum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linthicum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linthicum works at Central Dermatology Center, PA in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Linthicum’s profile.

    Dr. Linthicum has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linthicum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Linthicum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linthicum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linthicum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linthicum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

