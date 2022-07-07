Overview

Dr. Karin Machnau, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.



Dr. Machnau works at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.