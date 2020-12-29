Overview of Dr. Karin Maddox, MD

Dr. Karin Maddox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Maddox works at Brain and Spine Specialists in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.