Dr. Karin Moorma, MD
Dr. Karin Moorma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Crosswoods Womens Health Inc.55 Dillmont Dr Ste 102, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 431-0112
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5757Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Moorma since the early 1990s. She's always professional and always ready to listen. In 2000, she performed my hysterectomy. She explained all about the surgery to me before we decided that would be my best option. I recommend her to all my friends.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871562512
- Ohio State University
