Overview of Dr. Karin Ochoa, MD

Dr. Karin Ochoa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Titusville, FL. They graduated from MISSOURI CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / ST LOUIS and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Ochoa works at INDIAN RIVER MEDICAL OFFICE, PA in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.