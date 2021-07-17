Overview

Dr. Karin Rettig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Rettig works at Minnesota Gastroenterology in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Vadnais Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.