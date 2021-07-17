Dr. Karin Rettig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rettig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Rettig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karin Rettig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Minnesota Gastroenterology PA1973 Sloan Pl Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55117 Directions (612) 871-1145
MNGI Digestive Health3588 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (612) 871-1145
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent care and professionalism by Dr. Rettig and the MNGI team starting with check-in. This is my 3rd procedure with MNGI. Excellent care each time!
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Il
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Minnesota Medical School
