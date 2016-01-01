Overview of Dr. Karin Schott, MD

Dr. Karin Schott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Schott works at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.