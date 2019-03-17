Overview of Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD

Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Fraiman works at UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

