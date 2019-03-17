Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD
Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Fraiman works at
Dr. Fraiman's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Womens Health at Easton522 Idlewild Ave # 3, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4888
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group General Surgery7505 Osler Dr Ste 303, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2024
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraiman?
She is awesome. Smart and caring.
About Dr. Mark Fraiman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790778066
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.