Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM
Overview of Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM
Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Baesso works at
Dr. Baesso's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Institute15100 NW 67th Ave Ste 100, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 822-1044
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1780981035
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
