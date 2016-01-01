See All Podiatric Surgeons in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Map Pin Small Miami Lakes, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM

Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital and Medical Center

Dr. Baesso works at Foot and Ankle Institute in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baesso's Office Locations

    Foot and Ankle Institute
    15100 NW 67th Ave Ste 100, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-1044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center
  • Uhealth Tower

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    About Dr. Karina Baesso, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780981035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency

