Dr. Karina Billiris-Findlay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Billiris-Findlay works at Retina Vitreous Associates of FL in Tampa, FL with other offices in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.