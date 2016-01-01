See All Pediatricians in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Karina Eastman, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karina Eastman, MD

Dr. Karina Eastman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Eastman works at Pacific Ocean Pediatrics in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eastman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Ocean Pediatrics
    2216 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 264-2100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Karina Eastman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720405897
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karina Eastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eastman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eastman works at Pacific Ocean Pediatrics in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eastman’s profile.

    Dr. Eastman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eastman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eastman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

