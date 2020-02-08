See All Psychiatrists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD

Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas San Jose Costa Rica.

Dr. Fajardo works at MiamiPsycDoc, LLC, Mercy S. Reyes in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fajardo's Office Locations

    Golden Psychiatric Center Inc.
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 610, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 542-8990

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Feb 08, 2020
Feb 08, 2020
Dr. Fajardo is a wonderful psychiatrist. She is kind, empathic and knowledgable. She takes her time with patients and truly cares about them. She is an excellent clinician.
— Feb 08, 2020
Photo: Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD
About Dr. Karina Fajardo, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1265757074
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas San Jose Costa Rica
Undergraduate School
  • University of Miami
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

