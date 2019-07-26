Dr. Karina Loya, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Loya, DPM
Overview of Dr. Karina Loya, DPM
Dr. Karina Loya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Dr. Loya works at
Dr. Loya's Office Locations
-
1
Waco Foot & Ankle P.A.201 Colonnade Pkwy Ste 100, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 776-6995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loya?
I think that Dr Loya is fantastic doctor. She treats everyone with respect and takes her time to answer any questions or concerns that they might have. Also have an sense of humor that slips out now and again. She has real concerns for her patients and knows what she is doing. The office is very professional and well managed. I haughty recommend Dr Loya to anyone who are seeking an professional for their feet or ankles.
About Dr. Karina Loya, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598730160
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loya works at
Dr. Loya has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loya speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Loya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.