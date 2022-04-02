Dr. Karina Szczepanczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczepanczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karina Szczepanczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karina Szczepanczyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was taken in on time, the nurse was very nice, the Doctor asked the right questions and was not rushing me out. It was a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Karina Szczepanczyk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Polish
- 1386074292
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
