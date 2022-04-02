Overview

Dr. Karina Szczepanczyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.



Dr. Szczepanczyk works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Waterford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.