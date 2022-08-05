See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD

Family Medicine
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Gaboian works at Gaboian Medical Care in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Duron
    1141 N Brand Blvd Ste 400, Glendale, CA 91202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 247-9717
  2. 2
    ANS Medical Center
    1058 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 462-5580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    I'm a new patient all I can say is they are very helpful and concerned about everyone. Anahit has helped me with all my concerns !
    Armine Nersisyan — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1033135488
    Education & Certifications

    • Morehouse Med Assoc
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
