Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaboian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD
Overview
Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Gaboian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul Duron1141 N Brand Blvd Ste 400, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 247-9717
-
2
ANS Medical Center1058 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Directions (323) 462-5580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaboian?
I’m a new patient all I can say is they are very helpful and concerned about everyone. Anahit has helped me with all my concerns !
About Dr. Karine Gaboian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1033135488
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse Med Assoc
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaboian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaboian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaboian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaboian works at
Dr. Gaboian speaks Armenian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaboian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaboian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaboian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaboian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.