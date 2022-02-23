Dr. Karine Gabrielian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrielian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karine Gabrielian, MD
Overview of Dr. Karine Gabrielian, MD
Dr. Karine Gabrielian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Gabrielian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gabrielian's Office Locations
-
1
Specialty Eye Care Medical Center, Inc.409 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 265-7777
-
2
Pacific Coast Oms1146 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 265-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabrielian?
I went to see her regarding dry eye. Staff were friendly and I saw the doctor soon after arriving. She was knowledgeable on the matter and took her time with me. I will recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Karine Gabrielian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1740388982
Education & Certifications
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabrielian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabrielian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabrielian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabrielian works at
Dr. Gabrielian has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrielian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabrielian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrielian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrielian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrielian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrielian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.