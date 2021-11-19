Overview of Dr. Karine Khatchatrian, MD

Dr. Karine Khatchatrian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from STATE CENTER OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Khatchatrian works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.