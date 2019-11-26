See All Family Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kirakosyan works at Olive Health Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olive Health Medical Group Inc.
    500 E Olive Ave Ste 315, Burbank, CA 91501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 972-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 26, 2019
    I would recommend her to everyone. Caring, Understanding and a Wealth of experience! Great staff also!!
    Robert Cole — Nov 26, 2019
    About Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1427092071
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirakosyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirakosyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirakosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirakosyan works at Olive Health Medical Group in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kirakosyan’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirakosyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirakosyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirakosyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirakosyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

