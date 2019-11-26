Overview

Dr. Karine Kirakosyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kirakosyan works at Olive Health Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.