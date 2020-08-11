Overview of Dr. Karine Toumanian, MD

Dr. Karine Toumanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Toumanian works at PriMed in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.