Overview of Dr. Karine Yeghoyan, MD

Dr. Karine Yeghoyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Yeghoyan works at San Fernando Internal Medicine, Inc in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.