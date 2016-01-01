Overview of Dr. Karinn Chambers, MD

Dr. Karinn Chambers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Chambers works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.