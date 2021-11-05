Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD is a Dermatologist in Helotes, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. McCarroll works at
Locations
1
Dermatology San Antonio12415 Bandera Rd Ste 114, Helotes, TX 78023 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
2
Dermatology San Antonio1919 Rogers Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
3
Dermatology San Antonio16110 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (702) 348-3245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a routine visit. She asked biopsy a spot on my lower jaw. It was an early stage melanoma. She saved my life.
About Dr. Karis McCarroll, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1144291519
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Mem Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarroll has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCarroll speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.