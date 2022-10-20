Dr. Karisa Falden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karisa Falden, DO
Overview
Dr. Karisa Falden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL.
Dr. Falden works at
Locations
Baptist Health Primary Care5701 Overseas Hwy Ste 17, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Fishermen's Community Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Great and very personable
About Dr. Karisa Falden, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1982101440
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Falden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Falden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falden works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Falden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.