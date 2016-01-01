Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parekh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karishma Parekh, MD
Overview of Dr. Karishma Parekh, MD
Dr. Karishma Parekh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Parekh's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
About Dr. Karishma Parekh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427303122
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
