Dr. Karl Balch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (82)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karl Balch, MD

Dr. Karl Balch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Balch works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balch's Office Locations

    Shelby Bentz M.d. Inc
    2400 Bahamas Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karl Balch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902127525
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Balch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balch works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Balch’s profile.

    Dr. Balch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Balch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

