Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Barkley II works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health University Family Physicians
    10810 MALLARD CREEK RD, Charlotte, NC 28262 (704) 908-2136

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 04, 2017
    Sometimes handling a mistake or problem is even more impressive than doing it right. I am so impressed with the way your staff handled the mix up in ordering my Advair RX. I requested the 250/50 dose but they incorrectly ordered the stronger dose of 500/50. I paid for 3 month supply then got home and realized the wrong dose. The pharmacy said by North Carolina law since I left the store they could not allow me to return meds. Pam and your staff owned the problem and found a solution.
    Stephen Waldner in Charlotte, NC — May 04, 2017
    About Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 61 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1831152347
    Education & Certifications

    • University Nc Affil Hospital
    • Med College Hospital
    • University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Barkley II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkley II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barkley II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barkley II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barkley II works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Barkley II’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkley II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkley II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkley II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkley II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

