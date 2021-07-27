Overview of Dr. Karl Blum, MD

Dr. Karl Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Blum works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.