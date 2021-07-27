Dr. Karl Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Blum, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Blum, MD
Dr. Karl Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Ocean Orthopedic Associates2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blum has been our family orthopedist for years now. He’s been present consistently with every visit not caring how long your visit lasts just making sure that all your questions are answered! I’m a Cert.Surgical Tech and I’ve worked with the good the bad and the very bad Dr Blum is by far the Best of the Best! Fanstastic Fantastic Dr.
About Dr. Karl Blum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154361285
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blum speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
