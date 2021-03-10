Overview of Dr. Karl Borsody, MD

Dr. Karl Borsody, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Borsody works at KETTERING CARDIOTHORACIC & VASCULAR in Dayton, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.