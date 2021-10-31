Overview

Dr. Karl Crossen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center - Hamilton.



Dr. Crossen works at Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.