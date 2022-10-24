Dr. Dhana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Dhana, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Dhana, MD
Dr. Karl Dhana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Dhana works at
Dr. Dhana's Office Locations
Joseph L Morse Geriatric Center4847 DAVID MACK DR, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 687-5768
Morselife Home Care Inc4920 Loring Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 209-6123
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m currently trying to rehab from right broken femur, fractured hip. My surgeon, Dr. Stone is excellent and compassionate & used to work here. He is the Harvard trained MD mentioned in Morse ads.He left awhile ago and started his own practice. The nurses only have time to pass out meds. Drs. Stone & Dhanaordered a schedule for my meds the nurses are often late with the required pain meds I need. There are only a few nurses that read and follow specific instructions. Up until 3:40 am w/tremendous pain before night nurse would get pill 4 me. After that the pain was relieved. I wouldn’t want to ever stay here again. Food is ok but I’m diabetic 2 and 2 important meds are at my home. No food for diabetics. 2 nurses for 40 full beds. Biggest complaint is that you can’t get in touch w/anyone who works here including Dr. Dhana. Gatekeepers aren’t smart enough to know how to leave a message. I would have left earlier but I live alone and I needed time to heal.
About Dr. Karl Dhana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134101124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.