Dr. Karl Doghramji, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Sleep Disorders Center211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Karl Doghramji, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336229459
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Doghramji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doghramji accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doghramji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
282 patients have reviewed Dr. Doghramji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doghramji.
