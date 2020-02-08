Overview of Dr. Karl D'Silva, MD

Dr. Karl D'Silva, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Goa University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. D'Silva works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Salem, NH and Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.