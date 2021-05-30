Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Duncan, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Duncan, MD
Dr. Karl Duncan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
Mid -south Heart Center PC48 Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 423-8383
The Pediatric Neurology Clinic of Hattiesburg5003 Hardy St Ste 200, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 261-5700
Merit Health Wesley5001 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 261-5700
San Juan Regional Medical Center801 W Maple St, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 609-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Wesley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have complete confidence and trust in Dr. Duncan skills, knowledge and judgement. He really cares.
About Dr. Karl Duncan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265465017
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
