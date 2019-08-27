Dr. Karl Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Epstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Epstein, MD
Dr. Karl Epstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
Karl E. Epstein M.d. Inc.6400 Canoga Ave Ste 101, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 884-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karl Epstein is a very knowledgeable doctor. My right shoulder was 75% damage from an old injury, and his treatment and guidance on therapy, exercise and diet, are making my shoulder rebuild its strength. I have less pain everyday and my life style has improved a 100%. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Karl Epstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.