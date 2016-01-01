Dr. Karl Fukunaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukunaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Fukunaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karl Fukunaga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Fukunaga works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Consultants23451 Madison St Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karl Fukunaga, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1487644613
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukunaga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fukunaga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukunaga works at
Dr. Fukunaga has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukunaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fukunaga speaks Japanese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukunaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukunaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukunaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.