Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Westerville, OH
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM

Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Fulkert works at OrthoNeuro in Westerville, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fulkert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Carmel St. Ann's
    500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 898-6659
  2. 2
    Worthington Foot and Ankle LLC Worthington, Ohio
    37 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 885-8895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Fulkert listened carefully, explained his findings, drew it on the x-ray, and proposed conservative care. I am beyond pleased!
    About Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023345956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grant Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fulkert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fulkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fulkert has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulkert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulkert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulkert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulkert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulkert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

