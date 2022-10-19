Overview of Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM

Dr. Karl Fulkert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Fulkert works at OrthoNeuro in Westerville, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.