Dr. Karl Hakmiller, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karl Hakmiller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Hakmiller works at Cardiology Associates in Foley, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Baldwin Internal Medicine
    1721 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 990-9500
  2. 2
    Cardiology Associates
    188 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 990-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 25, 2019
    The only reason I will give Dr. Hakmiller 5 stars is because I can’t give him more. There is not one negative I can think of about him. He was patient in researching what my problem was and has lined me up with the surgeon that can fix it. Thank you Dr. Hakmiller for giving me a new lease on life.
    Jerry Caylor in Foley , AL — Jun 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karl Hakmiller, MD

    Cardiology
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1285681957
    • 1285681957
    Education & Certifications

    Maine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    The Johns Hopkins University

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karl Hakmiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakmiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hakmiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hakmiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hakmiller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakmiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakmiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakmiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakmiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakmiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

