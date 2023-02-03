Dr. K John Heilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K John Heilman, MD
Overview of Dr. K John Heilman, MD
Dr. K John Heilman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Crook County Medical Services Distrct, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Dr. Heilman works at
Dr. Heilman's Office Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Crook County Medical Services Distrct
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was thorough, spent time with me talking about my options and listened to me.
About Dr. K John Heilman, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heilman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heilman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heilman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heilman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heilman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.