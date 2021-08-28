Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD
Dr. Karl Hiatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Karl B. Hiatt, MD - Cosmetic Plastic Surgery4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 844-1410Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I needed to get surgery done for my gynecomastia (basically male boobs) because it was ruining my mood, my life, my overall mental health. I came in for my free consultation and everyone was so friendly and professional. I then schedule my surgery 5 months out because he was booked out and I am so happy with my results. Dr. Hiatt was so nice and professional about everything. His nurses and the anesthesiologist was super friendly and supportive. They explain everything prior to the surgery and lessen your worries. I would recommend Dr. Hiatt to anyone. If I ever need anything else cosmetically done, I won’t trust anyone else but Dr. Hiatt.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Nc Meml Hospital
- University Ariz Tucson Affil Hosps
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Arizona State University - B.A. Chemistry
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hiatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiatt accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiatt speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiatt.
