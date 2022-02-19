Overview of Dr. Karl Horn, MD

Dr. Karl Horn, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurotology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at Presbyterian Ear Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.