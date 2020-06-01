See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Troy, MI
Dr. Karl Kolbe, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (14)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karl Kolbe, MD

Dr. Karl Kolbe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Kolbe works at Beaumont Associates Intrnl Medc in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolbe's Office Locations

  1
    Beaumont Associates of Internal Medicine
    38865 Dequindre Rd Ste 106, Troy, MI 48083 (248) 720-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Bladder Infection
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Bladder Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 01, 2020
    I met Dr Kolbe for the first time last year and I’m so glad I did! Never met a doctor that actually pulled up a chair and sat and listened to all of my concerns. His bedside manner is everything I would hope for in a physician.
    Jamie B — Jun 01, 2020
    About Dr. Karl Kolbe, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629039326
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kolbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolbe works at Beaumont Associates Intrnl Medc in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kolbe’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

