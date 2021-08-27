Dr. Karl Kuwik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuwik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Kuwik, MD
Overview of Dr. Karl Kuwik, MD
Dr. Karl Kuwik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kuwik's Office Locations
Youngstown Orthopedic Assocs1499 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i had a partial knee replacement with Dr. Kuwik in July and 5 weeks later, i felt like a new man, Dr. Kuwik and the staff are top notch i would recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Karl Kuwik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144547464
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Lipscomb University
- Orthopedic Surgery
