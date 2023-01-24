Dr. Karl Landberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Landberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Karl Landberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Locations
Karl H. Landberg M.d. P.A.1375 OLD MORRILTON HWY, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 336-9620
Conway Outpatient Surgery Center1377 Old Morrilton Hwy, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 336-9620
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Landberg for years, and I have always been treated well by the staff and Dr. Landberg. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Karl Landberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
