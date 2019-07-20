See All Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Roseville, CA
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD

Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lanocha works at Mindful Health Solutions in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, San Francisco, CA, Stockton, CA and Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lanocha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    1731 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 290, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mindful Health Solutions
    350 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 778-4702
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    San Francisco (Union Square)
    360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Stockton
    1111 W Robinhood Dr Ste L, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  5. 5
    Fairfield
    1261 Travis Blvd Ste 190, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Karl Lanocha, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992742365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tavistock Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lanocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanocha has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

