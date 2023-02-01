Dr. Karl Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karl Larsen, MD
Dr. Karl Larsen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Larsen's Office Locations
Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence9475 Briar Village Pt Ste 325, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 230, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 623-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son broke his wrist and Dr Larsen’s team were quick to get him scheduled and extremely friendly and helpful during our visit. I love that they are quick to schedule follow ups as we have been to other Ortho groups that only follow up 4 weeks after casting. Excited to continue to visit this office and help guide my son to a healthy recovery.
About Dr. Karl Larsen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437131547
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana Hand Center
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Univeristy Of California At Santa Barbara
- Hand Surgery
