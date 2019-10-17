Overview of Dr. Karl Leblanc, MD

Dr. Karl Leblanc, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leblanc works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group - Surgeons Group of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.