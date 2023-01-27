Dr. Karl Lozanne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozanne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Lozanne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karl Lozanne, MD
Dr. Karl Lozanne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Lozanne works at
Dr. Lozanne's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Neurosurgical Assocs1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lexington County Health Services Dba Lexington Bra720 Rabon Rd, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 462-0423Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
4
Arcis Healthcare114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 409-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozanne?
Great surgeon. Each visit he listens to all my questions and explains his answer thoroughly
About Dr. Karl Lozanne, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1013114735
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozanne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozanne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozanne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozanne works at
Dr. Lozanne has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozanne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lozanne speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozanne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozanne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozanne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozanne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.