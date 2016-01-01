Dr. Karl McMillan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl McMillan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Karl McMillan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashua, NH.
Dr. McMillan works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental274 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (844) 225-9866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMillan?
About Dr. Karl McMillan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326333659
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillan works at
Dr. McMillan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.