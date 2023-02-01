Dr. Meisel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karl Meisel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karl Meisel, MD
Dr. Karl Meisel, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan.
Dr. Meisel's Office Locations
1
McLaren Northern Michigan Neurosciences560 W Mitchell St Ste 125, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-3182
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy that I talked to a doctor that explained and answered all my questions. If I could give more than 5 stars I would extremely excited to be his patient.
About Dr. Karl Meisel, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Meisel has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meisel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
